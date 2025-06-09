Taylor Swift's 'Life of a Showgirl' storms UK charts, sets new records

[Source: Reuters]

Taylor Swift set records and topped the UK music charts on Friday, with her new album “The Life of a Showgirl” powering straight to No.1 and three of its tracks also taking the top spots.

The U.S. singer-songwriter released her 12th studio album last week and in less than 11 hours, it became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day in 2025.

Despite mixed reviews, Swift’s latest offering has been lapped up by her huge global fan base.

In Britain, it became her 14th No.1 album, “securing the biggest opening week of the year in just three days…. (and ending) the week on a staggering 423,000 combined chart units”, the Official Charts Company said.

Its first week of release was the biggest in Britain since Ed Sheeran’s “Divide” in 2017 and the biggest opening week for an international album in Britain this century, it added.

“The Life of a Showgirl” set records for different formats, including the most first-week album downloads in 2025 and the most UK album streams in a week, with streaming contributing 84,000 stream-equivalent sales.

