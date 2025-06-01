Suge Knight urges Diddy to testify

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Imprisoned former rap mogul Marion “Suge” Knight, serving a 28-year sentence for a deadly hit-and-run, has urged his longtime rival Sean “Diddy” Combs to take the stand in his ongoing trial. In a phone interview, Knight suggested that Combs could “humanize” himself by admitting past mistakes and expressing remorse, which might help sway the jury. Knight encouraged Combs to have faith and face the court, rather than appearing fearful by staying silent.

Diddy Combs is currently on trial facing serious charges including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. If found guilty on all counts, he could face life imprisonment. It remains uncertain whether Combs will testify, as doing so could expose him to aggressive cross-examination, a risky move many defendants avoid. Legal experts say, however, that speaking directly to the jury and showing remorse might benefit his defense.

The rivalry between Knight and Combs dates back to the 1990s, rooted in their competition to dominate the rap industry with Death Row Records and Bad Boy Records, respectively. Their feud intensified around the tragic murders of Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G., with Knight driving the car during Tupac’s fatal shooting. This history has resurfaced during Combs’ trial, with former staffers recounting tense moments linked to their rivalry.

Article continues after advertisement

Knight’s comments come amid heightened attention on the trial, where Combs’ former assistants have testified about threats and tense encounters involving both men. Knight himself pleaded no contest to manslaughter in 2018 for a deadly incident on the set of Straight Outta Compton. Despite their past conflicts, Knight’s advice for Combs highlights the high stakes of the trial and the potential power of owning one’s truth in court.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.