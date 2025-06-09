Stray Kids downplay global fame: 'Success is a strong word'

[Source: BBC]

At the end of an exhausting world tour, most bands would take a well-earned break.

Not Stray Kids.

Within weeks of wrapping up their record-breaking DominATE shows this summer – including two sold out nights at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – the Korean band released a new album, Karma.

Article continues after advertisement

It was their second album in under a year; during which time they’d also released a new EP and a 12-track mixtape, Hop, featuring solo tracks from each of the eight members: Bang Chan, Changbin, Felix, Han, Hyunjin, I.N, Lee Know and Seungmin.

Not only that, but they’d made their debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, via a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine, for which they also contributed the soundtrack song, Slash.

All that activity made them the fifth biggest selling act in the world last year, just behind Taylor Swift and Drake.

Unlike many K-pop groups, however, Stray Kids write and produce their own material. So how on earth did they sustain that level of creativity while touring the world’s biggest venues, playing three-hour shows every night, and making time to visit local art galleries (Hyunjin) and baked potato outlets (Felix)?

“We split up the parts as much as we could and shared the work among the members,” explains rapper and vocalist Han who, aged 25, has more than 170 production and writing credits to his name.

“Whenever we had a bit of time to record demo tracks, we’d gather in the room together and work on finishing the songs as a team.”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.