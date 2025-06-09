Entertainment

Payne's death 'put a pin in' a One Direction reunion

AAP News

October 10, 2025 2:22 pm

Lous Tomlinson's "just not sure it would be right" for 1D to reunite following Liam Payne's death. (AP PHOTO)

Liam Payne’s death has “completely put a pin in” a potential One Direction reunion.

Louis Tomlinson has told how his late friend – who tragically died in October 2024, aged 31, after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina – had been “campaigning” for the Best Song Ever hit makers to reunite, but Tomlinson does not think it would be right following his pal’s passing.

“Never say never, right, but I’m just not sure it would be right to (Payne),” he told Steven Bartlett’s The Diary of a CEO podcast.

Article continues after advertisement

“Say for the sake of argument, 25 year’s time … they offer us an arm and a leg, and they’re like, ‘Come back and do this many shows’, I don’t know.

“It’s just completely put a pin in all of that.

“And the irony is, there was no one campaigning for One Direction to get back more than Liam. I would say I came in a close second.”

Tomlinson, 33, has told how he and his fellow band members – Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik – looked up to Payne “massively”.

“When I put up my post about him, I really wanted him to be remembered the way that he should be remembered,” Tomlinson said.

“I could just go on and talk all day about how amazing he was, but I think we all looked up to him.

Tomlinson recently admitted the group’s 15th anniversary, which was in July, felt “really uncomfortable” following Liam’s passing.

Speaking to Rolling Stone UK magazine, he said: “It was really uncomfortable, actually, the 15th anniversary, because the (collective) feeling to celebrate is as important, if not more important than ever, on behalf of Liam.

“You know, there’s still a level in my head (where it feels) unjust and frustrating that he’s not with us any more.

“So, it just brought up those feelings, although I’m still living with them anyway.”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

A boy who watched Fiji’s freedom, a man who still celebrates it

King Charles expresses wish to return to Fiji

Aging pipes cost millions, fix underway

Fire claims life of young man in Ra

Lack of information sharing threatens effectiveness of Cybersecurity Framework

Let peace, unity, and progress guide Fiji’s future: PM

Government launched major $1.6B projects to boost economy

Former narcotics officers warned over drug involvement

Nalumisa confirms readiness for municipal elections

Fiji Day boosts business for local vendors and MSMEs

Fiji Airways flight safely landed

Delhi High Court issues notices

Twenty-three children rescued from Russian-occupied Ukraine, senior official says

Payne's death 'put a pin in' a One Direction reunion

Laszlo Krasznahorkai wins Nobel Prize in literature

Drug crop worth $15m found in gardening igloos

Sewabu lauds Kadavu's rapid rise in rugby

Tougher to defend IDC than winning it: Labasa coach

UK signs $468 mln deal to supply India with missiles

Fiji FA duo earns spots on FIFA committees

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli join forces as global ambassadors for Pay10

Scotland snatch win over Greece to keep World Cup dream alive

Jr NTR opts out of Dadasaheb Phalke biopic

Indian police arrest owner of cough syrup company linked to deaths of 19 children

Israel and Hamas sign Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal

Lewanayaqona’s love for rugby fuels her rise with Macuata

Players urged to give their best

Blistering Denmark batter Belarus 6-0 in World Cup qualifier

Rewa play Suva, Ba meets Labasa

7 players fail drug tests

Israelis, Palestinians celebrate after agreement on Gaza ceasefire and return of hostages

Greater push for Needle Syringe project to curb HIV cases

COMPOL confirms status of 12 COI reports

Suva makes IDC semis, Nadi, Lautoka out

TRC to hold more public hearings

Fiji’s coral reefs under threat after landmark ocean study

Maya earns final Bati cut  

Commonwealth games preparation slowly intensifying

Staggs ready for Kangaroos redemption

LTA urges vigilance during long weekend

Blue Jays top Yankees in ALDS

New Zealand extends its Fiji’s Day message

Government eyes global cybersecurity standards

FJ Airways flight from Christchurch to Nadi encounters bird strike

Israel and Hamas agree to first phase of Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan

Kautoga is a funny guy says skipper

Former Counter Narcotics officers take up new police postings

Government tackles landowner demands with infrastructure plan

FRU partners with Shop N Save Supermarket

Duo fights for bail after meth seizure

Miss Narere urges action on teenage pregnancy

20-member Fiji Bati squad named for Pacific Championships

Ronaldo becomes football's first billionaire

PRF calls for a cleaner, more resilient Fiji

Nadi pilot project to introduce modern planting techniques

Police await DPP advice on death of Richard Mock

Trump says he may go to the Middle East for Gaza deal

Temple desecrator now fit to take plea

FRCS appoints Emily King as new Board Director

Spectrum ready to rock at Return of the Dragon

Russia's Putin arrives for summit meetings in Tajikistan

Ratu Naiqama urges diaspora to safeguard youth

Rotuman family crafts Fiji day accessories

Farmers learn modern rice technique

Brazil not planning free public transport soon

France's Macron to name new PM in next 48 hours

Haiti children displaced by violence nearly double in a year

Champs roar into IDC top four

Cultural traditions should not undermine justice for children

Cybersecurity compliance urged as strategic priority for businesses

Three teams confirmed for IDC semifinals

Overall objective not achieved yet for Labasa

PM sugar cane farmers award launched

Kamikamica commissions first pad test rig

Fiji hoops seek to reignite fire

Bakani family calls for healing and reform at TRC hearing

Kadavu aims to change their image during Vanua Trophy final

Fiji loses $10M to scams annually

Fijian parliament delegation engages in key discussions

Vodafone Cup grand final set for Saturday

LTA officer to gear up with body cameras

Hamas says on war anniversary it's ready to reach Gaza deal, but conditions remain

Gold crosses $4,000 for first time, building on historic rally

Rewa secures IDC semifinal berth

Health Ministry backs child safeguarding policy

New reservoirs to end water shortages

Ministry takes steps to address Year Eight failures

France's Macron pressed to end political 'mess'

Still chance for Nadi and Suva

Vanua Trophy final more than just a battle for the title

Farmers told to use dry spell wisely

Macuata shift focus to final after strong semifinal performance

Fiji bodybuilding strike double gold in Tahiti

Education at the heart of Nasinu’s city vision

Those who buy stolen goods are the bigger criminals, says Magistrate

Termite outbreak declared in Ciriwai by BAF

Britain not seeking visa deal with India, Starmer says

Susau Investments thrives through Fiji Day celebrations

Fiji acts on $460m child abuse crisis

Nadi will throw the kitchen sink at us:Babs Khan

Rugby fever grips Sigatoka for Vanua Cup final

Bakani family shares heartbreaking testimony at FTRC hearing

Nasinu to represent Fiji at World Schools Festival

Fire leaves trail of destruction at Capricorn Hotel in Nadi

Two men to appear in court for identity theft

Fiji not only out to win, but to build legacies

Radrodro urges support for Nasinu youths

Fiji Bati to miss four key players in Pacific Championships

Undeclared firearms found on yacht at Savusavu port

Siromi responds to Seruiratu’s comments regarding the COI report

Biman says ADB project will fix leaking water systems

Lakers star LeBron James stays on

Ecuador detains five after attack on President Noboa's car

Borrowed SIMs risk scams

Naucukidi withdraws from NZ trip amid intimidation charge

Trio win Nobel prize for revealing quantum physics in action

Hundreds of building projects approved nationwide

Greta Thunberg alleges torture in Israeli detention

Russia has captured nearly 5,000 square km in Ukraine

Win at all cost mindset for Ba in opening game

Call to assess mental health services before law review

Blaze guts Capricorn Hotel in Nadi, guests and staffs evacuated

Minister urges FHEC to ensure job relevant courses

Navosa driven by fan’s turnout

Vanua U20 cup final set

TRC says trust is key as survivors begin to share stories

JSC disappointed with Seruiratu’s comments

Small businesses gear up for Fiji Day celebrations

Trump's threat to invoke Insurrection Act escalates showdown

Fijian Parliament and UNDP host bill review seminar

Farming for a fresh start

Draw for Suva and Lautoka

Labasa sinks Nadi in IDC

Historic first for Ba Women rugby

TRC holds first public hearing

Public urged to join review of Fiji’s Mental Health Act

Kadavu secure first-ever Skipper Cup spot

FSC denies dumping toxic cane juice into Ba River after Rarawai mill fire.

Todd focuses on exposure

Korean Embassy commits to Fiji’s climate action

Namaka market vendors in festive spirit for Fiji Day

Four for Orobulu in Rewa statement

Saneem denies corrupt benefit allegations

Construction still in progress in Belem as Brazil readies to host COP30

Mother helps son avoid jail after theft in Suva

Navosa clinch Skipper Cup Spot with gritty win over Rewa

Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole shares cryptic post

EU must follow law in using frozen Russian assets

New Zealand foreign minister's home attacked by protester

McGirr finds it tough in first IDC

Taylor Swift reveals mom Andrea Swift's reaction

Basketball Fiji: A vision for the future

DPM Prasad applauds Ba Muslim Sports’ FANCA triumph

Macuata wins Ranadi semi, joins Ba in final

Naucukidi granted bail, allowed to travel to NZ for work

Matthieu Blazy kicks off Chanel design reset with breezy silhouettes

Development plan depends on action, says Prasad

Major infrastructure project aims to solve Suva’s water issues

Police probe Batinikama road roller fire

National archives highlights Fiji’s 55-year story

Miss Caubati advocates for youth empowerment and cultural diversity

Mexico intercepts new screwworm case in northern border state

First results for Syria's new parliament show low share for minorities, women

Ba Women storm into Ranadi Cup final with win over Rewa

Cycling to training and second-hand shoes

Utoikamanu, Toia, Halasima head list of Tonga debutants

Lawyer fails to appear, trio further remanded

Blend of experience and youth in Toa Samoa squad

Gucci's fast-track approach for Demna's fashions shows early signs of success

Farmers get lifeline after Rarawai blaze

Kane's Premier League return interest fades

US civil rights agency opens sweeping antisemitism probe

Ministry plans dedicated rehab centre

Swift's album smashes her own sales record in the US

Cycling for wellness and fun in Nadi

Poultry farming against all odds

American fan favourite Ilona Maher gets her own Barbie doll

Pope Leo trims powers of Vatican bank

Illinois sues to block Trump from sending National Guard to Chicago

US federal shutdown enters sixth day as threat of layoffs looms

Scam cash hard to trace, police warn

Labasa aims to defend IDC title

Senior Corrections officer charged

Ranadi and Vanua Trophy semifinals set for today

Benefits and risks of AI

Fiji to introduce cards for children of diaspora

Leaders urge unity and pride ahead of Fiji Day

Woods to make TGL Season 2 debut in mid-January

Shamrock farm boosted in Suva

FCCC enhances checks as Fiji Day shopping peaks

Kasatkina cites stress, concludes tennis season early

Japan LDP chief Takaichi to appoint Motegi as foreign minister

Trump says Gaza talks advancing rapidly

Fiji FA to conduct nearly 200 drug tests at IDC

New health facility opens in Nadi

Sayed-Khaiyum says he was ‘flabbergasted’ by state’s questioning

Bad Bunny mocks backlash to his Super Bowl halftime gig

Kangaroos squad for Ashes Tour

Scammers target Fijians with AI tricks

Labasa vendors gear up for festive rush