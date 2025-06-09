No Doubt reunites for Sphere residency

[Source: AP]

Don’t speak — scream, because No Doubt has announced the band’s first run of shows in 14 years.

After surprising fans with a brief reunion at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, the ska-punks have set their sights on Las Vegas. The band will embark on a six-show residency at the Sphere: May 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, and 16 in 2026.

The state-of-the-art, 17,500 capacity, $2.3 billion arena has seen performances by Phish, the Backstreet Boys, Dead & Company, the Eagles and more. No Doubt is making history by joining them — singer Gwen Stefani will become the first woman to headline the space.

“The opportunity to create a show at Sphere excites me in a new way. The venue is unique and modern and it opens up a whole new visual palette for us to be creative,” Stefani said in a statement. “Doing it with No Doubt feels like going back in time to relive our history, while also creating something new in a way we never could have imagined.”

