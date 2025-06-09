Mamma Mia! review: My, my, how can we resist the ABBA musical's charming return to Broadway?

[Source: Entertainment Weekly]

The beloved stage show, which spawned two film adaptations starring Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried, returns to NYC for a limited time run.

Here we go again! Almost a decade after its original run, Mamma Mia! has officially returned to Broadway.

The beloved ABBA musical has been a cultural phenomenon ever since it first opened on Broadway in 2001, drawing in flocks of theatergoers around the world with its charming premise, dreamy Greek island setting, and absolutely banger-filled soundtrack comprised of the Swedish pop group’s biggest hits like “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!” and “S.O.S.” Two film adaptations starring Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried have only further cemented its legacy as one of the most popular musicals of all time and ushered in a new wave of fans equally eager to hop onboard for their own “Mamma Mia! summer.”

Now, they’ll get the chance to do just that as the musical returns to its original home — the Winter Garden Theatre — for a six-month-long limited engagement that may not reinvent the material, but is still every bit the dreamy, endlessly endearing experience that fans know and love.

