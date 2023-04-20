Irrfan Khan starrer The Song Of Scorpions to release as his last film on April 28

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Irrfan Khan’s unreleased film The Song Of Scorpions is all set to release as his last film later this month in theatres on April 28.

The film is specifically releasing in the week of the late actor’s third death anniversary, which is on April 29. The Song Of Scorpions is directed by Anup Singh, who had earlier directed Irrfan in Qissa: The Tale Of A Lonely Ghost.

Sharing more about the film, a statement from the makers said, “The late actor plays a camel trader in this twisted love story of revenge and the redemptive power of the song. Golshifteh Farahani plays Nooran, a fiercely independent tribal woman, who is learning the ancient healing art of scorpion singing from her grandmother, Zubeida, played by Waheeda Rehman. According to local legend, the only cure for sure death after a scorpion sting is the song of scorpions.”

Sharing his thoughts on the release of his late friend’s film, Anup Singh said, “The film is about choice: you can either choose to breathe out the poison you breathe in, or sing a song of love that heals rather than harms. It’s an important film given the times we live in. Irrfan believed in it passionately and I am glad that people will be able to see it soon. It’s an emotional moment for me and the entire team. This screening of the film I hope will bring a healing to Irrfan’s family & to all of us who loved Irrfan.”

Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman, Panorama Studios, which is releasing the film, added, “Irrfan is one of the most loved actors across the globe.

He touched many lives through his cinematic journey and those who knew him, will know he was a man with a heart of gold. As a studio, we worked with him on film Sunday. It is a privilege and an honour for us to bring the last film of Irrfan Khan as a tribute to his versatile genius.”