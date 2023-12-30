Get ready for Mirchi FM Top 100

Bollywood music fans can celebrate New Year’s Eve safely in the comfort of their home with Mirchi FM Top 100.

Radio Fiji Two and Mirchi FM Radio Manager Ashneel Singh assures listeners a worry-free countdown experience, aiming to infuse joy into the transition to the New Year.

While the countdown begins at 12 pm tomorrow, Singh adds his team is all set to elevate the celebratory mood with a good lineup of the top Bollywood hits of 2023.

“As we gear for the Mirchi FM’s Top Hundred songs. We are not just celebrating the year’s chart-topping hits, but we are also wrapping up the entire year in style.”

Listeners can participate in competitions for a chance to win exciting prizes, including a 75-inch television screen, washing machine, brush cutter, and mobile gadgets.