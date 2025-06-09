Carey to sing at Winter Olympics opening ceremony

[Source: BBC Sport]

American singer-songwriter Mariah Carey will perform at the opening ceremony of next year’s Winter Olympics.

The five-time Grammy award-winner will be one of the “leading performers” for the event at Milan’s San Siro stadium – the home of football clubs Inter and AC Milan – on Friday, 6 February.

The Games in Milan and Cortina run from 6-22 February.

Athletes will be able to participate in the ceremony from other venues in Milan, Cortina, Valtellina and Val di Fiemme.

Carey, 56, has headlined major sporting events in the past, having sung the USA’s national anthem before the NFL’s Super Bowl in 2002 and at the NBA All-Star game in 2003, and performed her own song at the 2020 US Open women’s tennis final.

She will be following in the footsteps of Celine Dion and Lady Gaga, who both performed at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

