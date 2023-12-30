Bula FM countdown begins today

Bula FM will begin its 100-song countdown at midday today.

Matakavou host Apenisa Rakanace says the extended hour was chosen to give listeners more chances to listen to their favorite songs.

He says this as New Year’s Eve falls on a Sunday and the station does not play contemporary music on Sunday.

“You can start tuning in from 12 p.m. today until midnight, and you can listen to which song will be on the number one spot this year. I hope that you will enjoy our top list for this year, 2023.”

Rakanace also acknowledges all the sponsors for the giveaways.

You can listen to Bula FM via the FBC app and all the frequencies on 102.6 FM, 102.4 FM, and 103.0 FM.