Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl half-time show

[Photo Credit: AAP Photo]

Grammy-winning rapper Bad Bunny has been confirmed as headline act for next year’s Super Bowl half-time show in Santa Clara, California.

In a statement, the 31-year-old Puerto Rican said: “What I’m feeling goes beyond myself.

The Chambea singer is one of the world’s most popular musical artists, having topped Spotify’s most-streamed artist list three times in the last five years.

He was dethroned from the top spot in 2024 by Taylor Swift, who raked in more than 26.6 billion streams.

Recent Super Bowl half-time show performers include Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Rihanna, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.

