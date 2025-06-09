Andy Samberg calls working with Nicolas Cage on SNL his favorite live moment

[Source: AP News]

The Lonely Island comedian’s impression of the actor also “birthed” his character’s voice on “Digman!”

Andy Samberg has been working on his Nicolas Cage impression for a long time, most recently bringing the voice to his character on the animated series Digman!.

But long before the cartoon, the comedian showed off his impression to the actor on Saturday Night Live, and Samberg said it was his “favorite” live moment from his time at the show.

Article continues after advertisement

On the most recent episode of Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, the host praised Samberg for nailing the voice of the Longlegs star, with the Lonely Island member sharing how it was fun to impersonate Cage directly to his face.

“I obviously didn’t want him to hate me because I respect his work so much,” Samberg said. “And the reason I have an impression is because I’ve watched a thousand hours of Nic Cage. It’s embedded in me somewhere.”

Samberg said Cage was the “nicest” when he put his impersonation of the Oscar-winning actor on display for a “Weekend Update” bit in 2012, where the two poked fun at Cage’s work and Samberg’s impression. The SNL alum praised the Ghost Rider actor for leaning into the joke.

“He went all in,” Samberg said. “It feels crackly and fun, and he was just a joy.”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.