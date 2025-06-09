And Just Like That creator explains decision to end the show

[Source: Entertainment Weekly]

After a surprise announcement earlier this month that HBO Max’s Sex and the City sequel series would come to a conclusion with season 3, the second half of the big two-part finish dropped Thursday night.

The ending of the Thanksgiving episode left Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw embracing singlehood once again with no guarantees of ever finding a partner later in life.

Dancing alone in her spacious duplex to Barry White playing off the karaoke machine Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) bought, New York’s favorite fictional single girl finalizes the epilogue to her first fiction novel: “The woman realized she was not alone — she was on her own.” The music then switches to the original Sex and the City opening and closing jingles as the credits begin to roll.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly ahead of airing, series creator Michael Patrick King says he found himself thinking a lot about the original Sex and the City finale while coming up with the season 3 finish.

In that episode from 2004, Carrie says in narration, “The most exciting, challenging, and significant relationship of all is the one you have with yourself. And if you find someone to love the you you love, well…that’s just fabulous.”

