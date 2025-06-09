Actor Sheen describes Clinton encounter in new memoir

Source: Entertainment Weekly

According to Charlie Sheen, Bill Clinton has a thing for brunettes.

In Sheen’s new memoir, The Book of Sheen, which hit shelves last week, the actor recounts a story of a visit with Clinton, then the governor of Arkansas, while he was location shooting 1987’s Three for the Road with Alan Ruck and Kerri Green.

Sheen writes that he, Ruck, and Green were invited to the governor’s mansion for a photo op, to which he also brought along his then-girlfriend, Dolly Fox. Fox apparently caught the eye of Clinton, at least according to a story Sheen says Ruck told him.

“It was pretty surreal as Governor Clinton gave me a pair of red-and-white Razorback shoes, intentionally tacky and modeled after the mascot of Arkansas’ sports teams,” Sheen notes. “I was answering a reporter’s question when Ruck overheard Clinton whisper to one of his aides, ‘Find out what you can about the brunette.'”

“The brunette was Dolly,” Sheen continues. “And to this day Alan swears it was an exact quote. Clearly the behavior that transformed an intern a few years later into a household name had been in play long before her blue dress became famous. It was quite the moment in time to be ringside for that slice of creepy history.”

Sheen is, of course, referring to Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky and the ensuing scandal that led to his impeachment hearings. At the time of the Lewinsky hearings, Sheen was in rehab, and he told the story of Clinton and Dolly to his fellow rehabbers.

“I was still pretty faded on detox meds and no one believed me,” he writes. “I literally said out loud to the group huddled around the TV, ‘It’s kool, I’ll put it in a book one day and you can all go f— yourselves.’ (And here we are).”

“I felt bad for Dolly to be objectified and skeeved-out like that,” he adds, “but still had to take some pride in ‘Bubba’ fancying my gal. Alan gave Dolly the rundown in the bar later on that same night. To her credit, she laughed and was actually flattered.”

Representatives for former President Clinton did not immediately respond to Entertainment Weekly’s request for comment.

