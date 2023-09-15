Supermarket signs up for MyCash QR Payment Services

[Source: Apple Store]

Shop N Save supermarkets are now accepting MyCash QR Payment services as well as processing MyCash deposits and withdrawals, making safe, cashless, and digital financial transactions easy for their customers.

Digicel Fiji says this is part of its commitment to developing financial access and inclusion for the everyday customer.

Digicel MyCash customers will now be able to shop at the Shop N Save supermarkets and use the MyCash QR Pay service to make digital payments from their MyCash mobile wallet.

It adds that they are able to make deposits into their MyCash accounts and withdraw MyCash as well.

Digicel Fiji Chief Executive Farid Mohammed says joining forces with one of the nation’s largest supermarket chains reaffirms their dedication to transforming the way Fiji transacts.

He adds that they will continue to empower their customers with access to safe and secure digital transactions, which is at the heart of our mission.

Farid adds that close to 2,000 QR Pay merchants are now on board, including all major supermarket chains.