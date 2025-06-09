Steve Long appointed CEO of Digicel Pacific Hub Markets

Steve Long

Digicel Pacific has announced the appointment of Steve Long as Chief Executive Officer to lead its Hub Markets, which include Fiji, Tonga, Samoa, Vanuatu, and Nauru.

Long’s extensive telecommunications experience is set to guide Digicel Pacific in its mission to enhance connectivity and digital services across these key regions.

Long brings over 18 years of experience in the telecommunications sector, having held various senior executive positions across Consumer, Business, and Wholesale segments.

Notably, he spent eight years with Telstra prior to this appointment.

Telstra International CEO, Roary Stasko, welcomed Long to the team, highlighting the positive impact he is expected to make.

“Steve brings a wealth of experience and energy to Digicel Pacific,” Stasko stated.

“His passion for developing people and his strong commercial acumen will be invaluable in driving the continued success of our Hub Markets.”

Commenting on his new role, Long expressed his enthusiasm, stating his passion for telecommunications stems from its “critical role in connecting people, communities and businesses.”

He emphasized the unique opportunity to engage with the “vibrant cultures and dynamic commercial landscapes across the Pacific,” expressing his commitment to learning from the regions, building strong relationships, and helping teams and customers thrive.

