Report on increase in leisure travel positive

Tourism Fiji CEO, Brent Hill, says he welcomes the predictions of renowned travel industry stock market analyst, John O’Shea, who sheds light on an optimistic outlook for the travel sector.

O’Shea’s analysis delves into historical statistics, specifically examining the spending habits of Australian households on vacations.

His findings reveal that approximately 6.5% to 7.5% of total income is consistently allocated for trips, regardless of the prevailing economic conditions.

Article continues after advertisement

This intriguing insight suggests that travel remains an essential aspect of people’s lives, even when faced with economic uncertainty.

Hill, says the report is truly heartening, highlighting strong leisure travel demand prevailing despite high interest rates and soft economic growth.

“I think we’ve got Fiji were perfectly positioned in the sense of, particularly to Australia and New Zealand, we’re still very close, still very cost effective when you look at the exchange rate. So so people, there’s certain things in life people say, you know, coffee, travel, these kinds of things, you know, cut back on lots of stuff, but I won’t cut back on that.”

Drawing from their own data, Hill affirms that forward bookings with Fiji Airways, extending at least until early 2024, are indicative of robust demand.

He adds that they are witnessing a remarkably positive trend that underscores the enduring allure of travel.