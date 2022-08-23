Investment aligns with Fiji’s green economy goal

[File Photo]

Investment Fiji following its strategic shift to becoming a promotion and trading agency continues to explore global markets and secure investment from interested parties.

Chief Executive, Kamal Chetty says their focus is on various sectors including Business Process Outsourcing, Manufacturing and Agriculture.

Chetty says they are also mindful of their engagement to ensure it aligns with Fiji’s goal for a green economy.

“We also promote nation-building opportunities. Things like affordable housing, and projects that can help villages to have access to things like electricity, internet, and other things. We also think about that in our strategy.”

He adds that this wholesome approach is critical in generating revenue and ensuring investments benefit ordinary Fijians.