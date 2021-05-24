Home

Hill appointed Tourism Fiji CEO

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
July 12, 2021 4:40 pm
Tourism Fiji has appointed Brent Hill as their new Chief Executive.

Hill, who most recently was the Executive Director of Marketing for the South Australian Tourism Commission, brings over 16 years of experience to Fiji’s National Tourism Office.

He replaces former chief executive Matt Stoeckel, whose tenure ended in December last year.

Commenting on Hill’s appointment, Tourism Fiji Chair, Andre Viljoen says Hill shone through in the extremely rigorous recruitment process.

Viljeon says when border restrictions ease and travel resumes, Fiji will need dynamism and creativity in marketing itself as an attractive, aspirational, and safe destination.

He adds Fiji is in the same situation as every other leisure tourism destination in the world.

Viljeon says everyone is going for the same markets, which are now smaller with lower discretionary spending ability.

He says Hill’s immediate focus will be to work with the Board and Fiji’s health authorities to restore tourism activity.

Minister for Tourism, Faiyaz Koya in welcoming Hill’s appointment highlights restoring tourism activity will not only restore jobs for hundreds of thousands of Fijians, it will also significantly contribute to the revival of the economy through the industry’s multiplier effect.

He adds Fiji is turning the corner now with the rollout of the national vaccination programme in anticipation of market re-entry beyond our traditional markets.

