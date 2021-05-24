Free emergency calls from public payphones

Fijians will now be able to make calls for free from any Telecom Fiji payphones, to any emergency line and Telecom landlines.

This is the latest in a series of initiatives by Telecom aimed at helping the greater community.

Chief executive, Charles Goundar says the new measure will be a handy service for Fijians during these uncertain times.

Goundar says this is a significant initiative which will benefit those in emergency situations.

He adds in the past 18months there was a total of 25,000 minutes’ worth of calls through payphones, showing they continue to be commonly used in emergencies.