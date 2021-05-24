Home

Free emergency calls from public payphones

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
September 16, 2021 6:18 pm
[Photo: Supplied]

Fijians will now be able to make calls for free from any Telecom Fiji payphones, to any emergency line and Telecom landlines.

This is the latest in a series of initiatives by Telecom aimed at helping the greater community.

Chief executive, Charles Goundar says the new measure will be a handy service for Fijians during these uncertain times.

Goundar says this is a significant initiative which will benefit those in emergency situations.

He adds in the past 18months there was a total of 25,000 minutes’ worth of calls through payphones, showing they continue to be commonly used in emergencies.

