Fijians spending more time at stores

Reserve Bank Governor, Ariff Ali says people’s visits to grocery stores and retail outlets have increased during the pandemic.

In its latest economic review, the RBF has stated that domestic demand is strengthening as shown by the positive movement in consumption activity.

Speaking at the Attorney General’s conference yesterday, Ali highlighted that people have limited options to attend recreational activities and are ending up at stores and supermarkets.

“One of the reasons they spend more time at grocery shops and pharmacies is because bars, restaurants, and recreation centers have been closed. They have been spending more time there and I hope this has resulted in more taxes.”

However, Ali adds the public transport sector has not reached the same level as pre-COVID.

He says it is somewhere around 20 percent below and at one stage it was 70 percent below what it was pre-COVID.

Ali highlights that more people are back at work but during the second wave somewhere around 50 percent of people were working from home.