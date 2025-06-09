Fiji Airways leads FTE 2026 partnership

[Photo: FILE]

Tourism Fiji has named Fiji Airways as the Premium Event Partner for the Fiji Tourism Exchange 2026, scheduled for March 27–28.

The event will bring together local operators and international buyers to promote Fiji’s diverse tourism offerings, ranging from luxury and culture to marine and community-led initiatives.

Tourism Fiji CEO Dr Paresh Pant noted that the partnership is central to the event’s delivery, highlighting the national carrier’s role in global connectivity.

Fiji Airways has supported the exchange for 11 consecutive years.

Fiji Airways CEO Paul Scurrah added that the FTE is a vital platform for strengthening global partnerships and supporting sustainable growth for the industry and local communities.

