Fiji Airways CEO Paul Scurrah awarded order of Australia

Fiji Airways Managing Director and CEO Paul Scurrah has been appointed a Member of the Order of Australia in the 2026 Australia Day Honours for his significant service to the transport, logistics and freight sectors.

The prestigious honour recognises more than two decades of leadership across Australia’s national freight and logistics industries, where Scurrah is widely credited for strengthening supply chains, improving safety standards and leading major organisational transformations.

Fiji Airways Chair Nalin Patel says the award reflects both Scurrah’s professional legacy in Australia and the leadership he now brings to Fiji’s national airline.

He says the Board is proud to have a leader of Scurrah’s calibre guiding Fiji Airways, noting his strong focus on people, safety and operational excellence.

Since joining Fiji Airways, Scurrah has reinforced a strong safety culture, sharpened strategic direction and placed service excellence at the centre of the airline’s operations, as it continues its drive to become the World’s Happiest Airline.

Scurrah says he is humbled by the recognition, acknowledging the teams he has worked with across the transport and logistics sectors and expressing pride in serving Fiji through his role at Fiji Airways.

