Business

Farming initiative launched to address food security

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
August 17, 2021 11:54 am
[File Photo]

The Alliance for Future Generation have launched a competition to encourage backyard farming.

The program aims to assist hundreds of youth begin their own backyard farming.

AFG Coordinator Lavetanalagi Seru says they celebrated this year’s International youth day to help young people address food security.

“Identify some of the innovative ways of doing farming we want to see how young people are going to mix together western innovations together with indigenous practices”.


AFG Coordinator Lavetanalagi Seru

Varisha Prasad of AFG says $3000 cash prices, seedlings, farming tools and training will be at the disposal of successful applicants.

“Backyard farming can be relaxing and it can soothe you when you dedicate the time to it and also if you need a coping strategy”.

The application is open to all Fijian youth between the ages of 15-35 years of age and the application closes on September 3rd.

