Climate change a major focus for Tower Insurance

Climate change is one of the major focuses of Tower Insurance in Pacific Island countries.

Chief Executive Blair Turnbull says this is a challenge that most families in the Pacific are enduring right now and Tower Insurance has policies to cover it.

Turnbull says the policy will help families rebuild and recover from the impacts of climate change, including natural disasters and flooding.

“Fiji is surrounded by water, we see the storms, the severity of the storms are getting bigger, and we see those things. We are where the climate change is happening and the initiatives that the government here are taking and the United Nations not just parametric cover but how you’re developing the sustainability is very important.”

Turnbull says they have plans in place to provide climate change cover, where solar panels will be insured and other important assets to help mitigate the growing impacts of climate change.

Tower Insurance provides services to nine Pacific Island countries, including Fiji and New Zealand.