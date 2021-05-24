Home

Business

Christmas kalavata orders flood in

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist
December 13, 2021 3:55 pm

Six months without sales has not dampened the spirits of tailors, who are now back in demand for outfits for the festive season.

For many families, Christmas is incomplete without ‘Kalavata’, and this means tailors can get back on track with their business.

Seamstress, Seini Waqabaca says the increase in orders for Christmas outfits has definitely brought on the festive mode for many at the Suva Flea Market.

“Christmas is just around the corner, and I feel happy and proud that we are back to business after such a long time.”

Even though some still fear for their safety, being at work to finish up orders will mean money in their pockets.

Savitri Devi who has been working at the Flea Market for almost 10 years, says the hustle and bustle is a good distraction from all that’s happened this year.

Tailors are now working hard to meet their customers’ demands well before Christmas.

