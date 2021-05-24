BSP Life welcomes new Board Director

BSP Life has appointment Florence Fenton as the newest Director to BSP Life Limited’s Board.

Fenton replaces Ross McDonald who completed his tenure.

Chair, Robin Fleming says they are pleased to welcome someone of Fenton’s calibre, who has vast work experience in Fiji and internationally, with strong legal and commercial acumen.

Fleming says Fenton joins the Board at a critical time, and they look forward to her contributions.

Fenton is currently Laucala Island Resort Pte Limited’s local Director and Director Legal.