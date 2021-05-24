Home

70,000 bookings for Fiji Airways this month

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
April 8, 2022 12:32 pm
Bookings for Fiji Airways continue to increase, a healthy sign that the tourism industry is gaining momentum. [Source: Fiji Airways]

Bookings for Fiji Airways continue to increase, a healthy sign that the tourism industry is gaining momentum.

Airline Managing Director and Chief Executive, Andre Viljoen says for this month alone they have close to 70,000 bookings.

Viljoen says this is promising considering the peak season.

“Very busy, we are very happy with the bookings held and very excited with the uptake from Australia and its ramping up in New Zealand and we also have good bookings from the United States.”

He says when you compare this to about a few months ago, it indicates the industry is on the right path to recovery.

The national airline has also welcomed the lifting of the three nights stay at a CareFiji Certified facility.

Viljoen says they can expect the arrivals to keep climbing now that visiting Fiji is nearly requirement-free.

