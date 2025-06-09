US identifies six airmen killed in Iraq plane crash

Source: CNN

The U.S. Department of Defense on Saturday ​identified the six U.S. airmen who ‌were killed in a plane crash over Iraq.

The airmen were on a KC-135 aerial refueling ​tanker supporting U.S. attacks on Iran. ​The crash involved another aircraft but ⁠was not the result of hostile ​or friendly fire and is under investigation, ​the military has said.

The Reuters Iran Briefing newsletter keeps you informed with the latest developments and analysis of the Iran war. Sign up here.

Three airmen were assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, stationed at ​MacDill Air Force Base near Tampa, ​Florida:

Article continues after advertisement

Major John A. Klinner, 33, of Auburn, Alabama.

Captain ‌Ariana ⁠G. Savino, 31, of Covington, Washington.

Technical Sergeant Ashley B. Pruitt, 34, of Bardstown, Kentucky.

The other three airmen were in ​the 121st ​Air Refueling ⁠Wing at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Columbus, ​Ohio:

Captain Seth R. Koval, 38, of ​Mooresville, ⁠Indiana.

Captain Curtis J. Angst, 30, of Wilmington, Ohio.

Technical Sergeant Tyler H. Simmons, 28, ⁠of ​Columbus, Ohio.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.