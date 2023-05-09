Auckland Emergency Management gives update

[Source: RNZ]

A state of emergency has been declared for Auckland as torrential rain wreaks havoc in the region, causing flooding in some areas.

Auckland Emergency Management’s Rachel Kelleher said more rain was expected in Auckland up until midnight, with the most severe rain around 7pm tonight.

In the event people need to evacuate, civil defence centres are being set up where they might be needed.

Te Manawa library in Westgate is already open and full details will be uploaded to the Auckland Emergency Management website as more centres are stood up.

Kelleher said the rain band passing the city was expected to “come and go”.

It might be best for some people to travel while there was a break in the weather, Kelleher said.

Kelleher said northern parts of Auckland had experienced “really heavy” rain as had western areas and Mangere. AEM was keeping an eye on those communities as further rain was expected.

Kelleher said people need to take note of yellow and red placards on properties as they were there for a reason.

Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson reiterated that people should stay up to date from official sources.

Please check on whanau and friends, she said.

MetService’s Georgina Griffiths said Auckland had received 90 percent of its annual rainfall so far this year.

At 2pm, rain had moved from the west, through to central Auckland and was now in the east before moving out to the gulf.

While it may be dry or the rain may have eased currently in the west and central, she said “enjoy it while it lasts”.

A further downpour was coming and some showers and wind was forecast for tomorrow.

Fire and Emergency district manager Brad Mosby said there had been over 200 weather-related callouts including flooding, slips, fallen trees and vehicles trapped in floodwater.

More callouts were expected.

FENZ had the resources and could “give confidence to the communities” to deal with incidents, he said.

With so many callouts, he asked people to only call 111 in an emergency.

An Auckland Transport (AT) spokesperson said there was significant congestion on the road network.

There was surface flooding people were advised to take care and plan their journey appropriately and only travel if necessary.

As train lines return to operation communications would be sent out, she said.

Britomart station was open but train services were suspended. There was no flooding in the station and the issue was flooding on the tracks, she said.

Anyone using public transport should use AT mobile to understand what impact there would be on their journey.

The AT spokesperson said a lot of schools decided to close earlier and this had an impact on the roads as people went to pick up their children.