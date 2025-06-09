Labasa Airport set for Pacific-first aviation upgrade

The system will use cameras and specialised equipment installed at Labasa Airport to transmit live operational information to the Nadi Operations Centre.

Passengers travelling through Labasa Airport could soon benefit from a new remote tower system that will allow real-time monitoring of aircraft operations from Nadi.

The planned Remote Tower Aerodrome Flight Information Service (AFIS) will make Labasa Airport the first in the Pacific to operate the technology, aimed at improving safety, reliability and coordination of flights serving Vanua Levu.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Viliame Gavoka, says the investment reflects the Government’s commitment to strengthening transport infrastructure and supporting long-term tourism and economic growth in the North.

The system will use cameras and specialised equipment installed at Labasa Airport to transmit live operational information to the Nadi Operations Centre, allowing aviation personnel to monitor aircraft movements remotely and support flight operations more efficiently.

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The project is being delivered under the Government’s Na Vualiku Project through the Fiji Tourism Development Program in Vanua Levu, funded by the World Bank and implemented in partnership with Fiji Airports and other key agencies.

Gavoka says reliable air connectivity remains critical for Vanua Levu’s future growth, adding that the project will improve access, safety and confidence for residents, businesses and visitors who rely on air transport services.

Under a contract awarded by Fiji Airports, Adacel Technologies Limited will install its REVAL Remote Tower system, which includes a Remote Tower Module at Labasa Airport and a Remote Tower Centre at the Nadi Operations Centre.

Fiji Airports Chief Executive Officer Mesake Seavula Nawari says the technology will provide real-time operational visibility from a centralised location, enhancing the delivery of aviation services while supporting regional connectivity and tourism growth.

The remote tower system is among several aviation-related investments being implemented under the Na Vualiku Project, which aims to strengthen transport links, improve essential services and support sustainable tourism development across Vanua Levu and Taveuni.