Modi urges limits on fuel use, travel and imports to save forex

Source: Reuters

Indian ​Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged a ‌spate of measures including fuel conservation, work-from-home practices and limits on travel and imports, as a surge in global energy ​prices puts pressure on the country’s foreign exchange ​reserves.

People should prioritise a return to work-from-home and ⁠online meetings, widely adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic, ​saying it would help India use less fuel, Modi ​said.

“In the current situation, we must place great emphasis on saving foreign exchange,” he said.

Modi also asked people to use public ​transport such as the metro and to carpool where ​possible to conserve fuel.

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India, the world’s third-biggest oil importer and consumer, ‌late ⁠last month said there was no proposal to raise pump prices for diesel and gasoline, leaving it among the countries yet to raise prices despite the ​global surge.

Modi urged ​people to ⁠avoid buying gold — which India spends on heavily during weddings — and to cut non-essential ​overseas travel for at least a year ​to ⁠save foreign exchange.

He called on families to reduce cooking oil consumption, describing that move as both healthy and ⁠patriotic.

Modi ​also asked farmers to cut fertilizer ​use by as much as half.