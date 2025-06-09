From jewelry to private letters, Marilyn Monroe’s hidden world heads to auction

Source: Reuters

Memorabilia belonging to late model and movie star Marilyn Monroe is heading to the auction block, offering a rare glimpse into the ​private world of one of Hollywood’s most enduring legends.

Items up for sale ‌include pieces from her wardrobe, jewelry, letters, handwritten notes, paintings, and poetry.

“Marilyn is just an icon,” said Brian Chanes, senior director of Hollywood and entertainment at Heritage Auctions, during a preview of the collection on Friday.

“People ​love and adore Marilyn to this day.”

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Born Norma Jeane Mortenson in Los Angeles in ​1926, Monroe became a renowned actress, model, singer and sex symbol known ⁠for her blonde hair and hourglass body. She died in 1962.