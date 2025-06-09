Nadi Chamber of Commerce opposes $8 living wage proposal

[Photo: BOSE VAVATAGA]

The Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has opposed the Fiji Trades Union Congress (FTUC) proposal for an $8.00 living hourly wage, saying it could place further pressure on businesses already facing economic challenges.

NCCI President Lawrence Kumar says the Chamber fully supports the position of the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation, warning that wage demands must reflect current economic conditions.

He says pushing for a new wage system at a time when businesses and government are under strain is not in good faith.

Kumar points out that Fiji’s minimum wage has increased significantly in recent years, rising from $2.32 in 2015 to $5.00 per hour.

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He says this represents one of the highest wage growth rates globally and must be considered alongside productivity, skills shortages, youth unemployment, and rising business costs.

The Chamber is calling for any wage review to be done through structured consultation and based on economic evidence, saying balanced dialogue is needed to support sustainable growth and long-term prosperity.