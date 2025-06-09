Vosarogo to act as PM during Rabuka’s PNG trip

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo will serve as Acting Prime Minister while Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka travels to Papua New Guinea for the inaugural Melanesian Ocean Summit.[Photo: FILE]

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo will serve as Acting Prime Minister while Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka travels to Papua New Guinea for the inaugural Melanesian Ocean Summit.

Rabuka departed today to attend the regional summit at the invitation of the Papua New Guinea Government, reaffirming Fiji’s commitment to stronger regional cooperation on ocean governance, climate resilience and sustainable development.

The summit is expected to bring together Melanesian leaders, regional organisations, development partners and ocean experts to discuss the protection and sustainable management of the Pacific’s ocean resources.

Discussions will focus on marine protection, fisheries sustainability, climate adaptation and strengthening traditional stewardship practices across the Melanesian region.

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Rabuka is also expected to meet members of the Fijian diaspora in Port Moresby during the visit.

Accompanying the Prime Minister are Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade Sakiasi Ditoka and Minister for Fisheries and Forestry Alitia Bainivalu.

The official visit is fully funded by the Government of Papua New Guinea.