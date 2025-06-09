Sally Field says Oscars speech has been misunderstood

Source: AAP

Sally Field insists one of the most quoted speeches in Oscar history has been misunderstood for decades.

The two-time Oscar winner, 79, revisited the moment in 1985 when she declared during her Academy Awards acceptance speech: “You like me, you really like me”.

Field revisited the moment during an interview with People while promoting her new Netflix drama Remarkably Bright Creatures.

The actress won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role as widowed Texas farmer Edna Spalding in Places in the Heart, five years after first taking home the prize for Norma Rae.

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Her speech at that year’s Oscars quickly entered Hollywood folklore and has since been parodied across television, film and pop culture, becoming one of the most enduring moments in the event’s history.

But Field says the line has repeatedly been quoted incorrectly.

“The first time I won for Norma, it was so unexpected. I had come out of nowhere,” she said.

“So I was so numb when I won. I don’t remember walking up on the stage. I didn’t feel any of it.”

By the time she returned to the Oscars stage in 1985, she wanted to fully absorb the experience after years of struggling for artistic recognition in Hollywood.