NZRU shuts door on overseas-based ABs selection changes

[Photo: FILE]

New Zealand Rugby has ruled out any changes to its strict All Blacks eligibility policy, confirming Richie Mo’unga will remain unavailable for selection until after he completes the upcoming NPC season.

Mo’unga, who is returning to New Zealand on an 18-month deal with Canterbury and the Crusaders ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup, will miss the All Blacks’ July Nations Championship campaign and the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series against South Africa under current rules.

NZR CEO Steve Lancaster says the organisation remains committed to selecting only players based in New Zealand, despite growing concerns over top talent heading offshore for lucrative contracts.

Lancaster says while player departures are a reality in professional rugby, NZR believes keeping its best players in local competitions is critical to maintaining a strong and successful All Blacks side.

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He also confirmed no exemption has been requested for Mo’unga, stressing that relaxing the rules could impact players who chose to stay in New Zealand under the existing system.

Lancaster revealed new All Blacks coach Dave Rennie wants Mo’unga available for selection ahead of the World Cup, but has not pushed for a policy overhaul.

The debate over offshore-based players continues to intensify as several major rugby nations begin tightening their own eligibility rules.