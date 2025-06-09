Kava Bill targets bigger growth

[Photo: FILE]

The Agriculture Ministry is working on a proposed Kava Bill and national policy to strengthen Fiji’s kava industry.

The measures focus on protecting farmers, improving product standards and supporting long-term growth.

Permanent Secretary for Agriculture, Dr Andrew Tukana, says the Ministry is working towards building a sustainable and well-regulated industry.

He acknowledged staff involved in the recent consultations on the proposed bill and policy.

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Tukana says the framework was designed to protect farmers, maintain quality standards, safeguard consumers and support economic growth.

He added that the policy also encourages farmers to work together to boost production and secure the future of the industry.

The workshop included presentations on the National Kava Census, covering production figures, farmer numbers and land under cultivation across the country.

Officials also reviewed trade data, including export value, market destinations and industry growth trends, along with feedback gathered during public consultations.

Senior ministry staff will now review and refine the proposed Fiji Kava Policy and Kava Bill before the documents are submitted to key stakeholders and the Government legal team for further discussions.

The Ministry says it will continue consultations to ensure the policy and legislation provide a strong foundation for the sustainable development of Fiji’s kava industry.