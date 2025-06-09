Calls grow for independent election system overhaul

[Photo: FILE]

Electoral integrity and the independence of election bodies have been raised as a key concern in a submission to the Constitution Review Commission.

FCOSS says reforms are needed to protect the credibility of Fiji’s elections. The focus begins with how key electoral offices are appointed and managed.

FCOSS Vice President Laitia Rika presented the organisation’s submission on Sections 75–76 of the Constitution. It calls for urgent changes to the Electoral Commission and the Supervisor of Elections.

FCOSS is pushing for transparent and merit-based appointments. It also wants secure tenure for officials. This is to protect them from outside pressure. It further calls for strong safeguards against political interference. The aim is to keep the system neutral and independent.

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The organisation is also calling for more representativeness. It recommends gender balance in electoral bodies. It also wants wider diversity to reflect Fiji’s population.

FCOSS adds that stronger institutions will build stronger public trust. It adds that protecting independence and inclusiveness will strengthen the voice of every voter.