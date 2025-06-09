[Source: Reuters]

A Los ​Angeles jury on Saturday sided with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N), opens new tab ‌in a lawsuit by the families of three women who alleged that the company’s talc products caused ovarian ​cancer, finding that J&J was not negligent ​when selling cosmetic talc products.

The lawsuit was ⁠filed by the families of Mary Owens, ​Bonnie Tienken and Geneva Williams, who each died of ​ovarian cancer after using talc-based baby powder.

More than 67,000 plaintiffs have sued J&J, alleging that its baby powder and other ​talc products cause ovarian cancer.

J&J has won ​some cases outright, including an Oklahoma trial last week, but ‌juries ⁠have awarded large verdicts for plaintiffs in other cases.

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J&J stopped selling talc-based baby powder in the U.S. in 2020, switching to a cornstarch product.

The case ​was based on “junk ​science,” said ⁠Erik Haas, J&J’s vice president of litigation.

The verdict is “disappointing,” said lawyer Ari ​Friedman, who represented one of the ​plaintiffs.

J&J ⁠has settled a majority of cases alleging that its products caused mesothelioma, a rare form of cancer ⁠associated ​with asbestos.

Nearly all of the ​remaining cases allege that talc products cause ovarian cancer.