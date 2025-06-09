Lalabalavu pays tribute at 9/11 memorial

[Photo: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Fiji’s President, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, has paid tribute to the victims of the September 11 attacks during a visit to the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York.

The visit followed his attendance at the opening of the 81st United Nations General Assembly.

Accompanied by Fiji’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Filipo Tarakinikini, Military and Police Adviser Colonel Daunivakasala Ravunakana and members of the

delegation, Ratu Naiqama laid a wreath at the Survivor Tree on behalf of the Government and people of Fiji.

The Callery pear tree survived the attacks despite sustaining severe fire damage and has since become a symbol of resilience, survival and hope.

Ratu Naiqama also toured the museum and viewed wreckage and artefacts recovered from the attacks, which claimed nearly 3,000 lives.