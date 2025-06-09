Adult cardiac service begins at Sanjeevani

[Photo: Vasenai Soqo]

The Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Heart Hospital has started with the cardiac free service operations on adults.

This follows the announcement made in April of this year, when the hospital expanded its free cardiac services to include adults living with heart conditions, in addition to children.

Interventional cardiologist Dr. Jayaranganath led a team of specialists from India to conduct 64 successful cardiac interventions and provide 232 free specialist cardiac consultations.

Dr Jayaranganath says that the opportunity to serve in Fiji was fulfilling and that there were no obstacles in their way.

Article continues after advertisement

“Being able to use our skills in making a meaningful difference for the lives of many patients is immensely fulfilling”.

Jayaranganath adds that the initiative is special because of the care people have within themselves to lend a hand to others, even in times of struggle.

“The spirit care being provided with compassion, dignity, and without the financial burden”.

He says that they will leave the country with great happiness in their hearts. Director and cardiac practitioner, Dr. Kruppali Tappoo says that the commencement of the of adult cardiac interventions represented the fulfillment of a vision.

She acknowledges her gratitude to the Dr. Jayaranganath and his team from India for the work they have done.

“Our deepest gratitude to the founder, Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai, whose vision and compassion continue to inspire every step of our journey”.

Tappoo adds that the commitment the hospital made in April and the mission has been fulfilled today with the expansion of treating adults as well.

She advises people who are aware of anyone who has a heart problem or has a heart problem to get in checked at the hospital and to take better care of their health, by eating properly and getting enough sleep.