BRED Bank strengthens Fiji’s role as regional hub

[Photo: Josefa Sigavolavola]

BRED Bank says Fiji will remain at the centre of its expansion strategy across the South Pacific, with plans to continue investing in the country, creating jobs and supporting local businesses.

The commitment was highlighted during the opening of the bank’s new headquarters at the Fijian Holdings Limited Tower in Suva yesterday.

BRED Bank Fiji Chair Regie Barriac says the bank views Fiji as the cornerstone of its regional growth strategy.

“Yes we’re going to invest and keep investing in Fiji as it is the key stone of development in the South Pacific. We will invest to create jobs. We will invest to finance the economy and the business of Fiji.”

Article continues after advertisement

BRED Bank has been operating in Fiji since 2012 and now uses the country as a base for its wider Pacific operations.

Speaking at the opening, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka acknowledged the bank’s steady growth over the years and the confidence it has earned from customers and the wider community.

“Since then, the bank has grown steadily and has built the confidence of its customers and wider Fijian communities.”

Rabuka also highlighted the importance of ensuring banking services remain accessible to communities throughout the country.

“For Fiji this means ensuring that people in our towns in our rural areas and maritime communities can access reliable and appropriate banking services.”

The new headquarters is expected to strengthen BRED Bank’s operations in Fiji while supporting its broader regional ambitions. Barriac says the development further positions Fiji as a gateway for the bank’s activities across the Pacific.