Tailevu Naitasiri banking on youth ahead of FMF IDC

[File Photo]

Newly appointed Tailevu Naitasiri FC president Yogendra Kumar is confident the side can make an impact at the 2026 FMF Inter-District Championship, despite facing a challenging pool.

Tailevu Naitasiri has been drawn alongside Tavua FC and the Fiji Under-17 side, with Kumar acknowledging the quality of their opponents as preparations begin for the national tournament.

Kumar says following in the footsteps of former president Mr Roy, who did a commendable job during the Neta series, will be a major challenge as he takes on his new leadership role.

However, he is optimistic about the team’s prospects, with a blend of experienced campaigners and promising young talent expected to feature in the squad.

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Players such as Ravnis Karagzic and Fakida Fakiri are expected to bring experience, while young goalkeeper Josieta Meningio, who has represented Fiji at the Under-19 level, is among the emerging talents Kumar is counting on.

“It’s a very hard job for me to cover whatever Mr Roy has done. He has done a marvellous job, so I have to be at that level.”

The new president says the team will not underestimate either opponent, particularly the Fiji Under-17 side, which he believes has shown its quality in

recent World Cup qualifying matches.

“They are a good side. We have seen them playing lately in the World Cup qualifying, and they have done a marvellous job. They are also going to give us a tough time, so we will come prepared for them.”

Kumar admits preparations have yet to get underway, with the club working through player availability and sponsorship commitments.

Training is expected to begin tomorrow at Makassi, where the team will begin selecting a competitive squad for the IDC.

Kumar says the immediate focus is to build a strong team capable of competing against the best in the country, as he begins his tenure at the helm of Tailevu Naitasiri FC.

The IDC starts on the 6th of next month at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.