Pacific feminists demand action

[Photo: Pacific Feminist Forum- PFF/Facebook]

More than 140 Pacific feminists, activists and young leaders are in Fiji calling for stronger collective action on inequality, human rights and social justice across the region.

Representatives from 21 countries across Oceania have gathered in Pacific Harbour for the fourth Pacific Feminist Forum.

Under the theme “Feminist Futures, Just Pacific,” participants are reflecting on the progress of feminist movements, the challenges they continue to face and the changes they want to see in the future.

The Regional Working Group says the forum is not only about discussing the future, but about shaping it.

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Participants have also paid tribute to four Pacific feminists recognised for their work in women’s rights, disability rights, indigenous rights and social justice.

They include Fiji’s internationally recognized human rights lawyer and Fiji Women’s Rights Movement co-founder Imrana Jalal, Helen Hakena from Bougainville, Sonia Togna from

New Caledonia, and Pacific Disability Forum CEO Sainimili Tawake.

The forum is also hearing from nine National Feminist Forums held across the Pacific, highlighting national priorities and experiences.

Organizers say the fourth Pacific Feminist Forum builds on a decade of regional feminist organizing, following previous forums in 2016, 2019 and 2023.

The focus now is on bringing together knowledge and experience across countries and generations and turning that into action.