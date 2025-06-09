Bula Boys still out for first MSG win

The Fiji Bula Boys will spend the next few days working on their weaknesses as they prepare for their next match in the MSG Cup at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Sunday.

Fiji opened the tournament with a 3-3 draw against the Solomon Islands before suffering a 1-0 loss to Vanuatu.

The Bula Boys will now be looking for their first win of the tournament as they aim to keep their hopes of winning the title alive.

The side had a training session at Albert Park in Suva this morning, and head coach Stephane Auvary says ball handling and communication were two areas they were focusing on.

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While they are hoping to win their first ever MSG Cup title since 2000, Auvary says they are more focused on getting players to reach their potential.

“We just wanted the boys to refresh and reset after two tough games. So that’s what we’re doing today, just focusing on our mistakes and moving one step at a time. We are excited for our game against PNG, and we hope our fans come out in numbers to support the boys.”

Fiji will play Papua New Guinea at 7pm on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the FMF Inter-District Championship will start on the 6th of next month.