India's elderly await death, seek salvation in holy city

A 82-year-old retiree Murali Mohan Sastry drinks water from the Ganges River during a morning prayer in Varanasi India, March 8, 2023. [Source: Reuters]

Murali Mohan Sastry is waiting peacefully for death on the banks of the Ganges River in India’s northern city of Varanasi, revered by millions of Hindus.

More than a decade ago, the 82-year-old former college teacher and his wife left behind comfortable lives in the southern city of Hyderabad.

Now he hopes that by dying in Varanasi, he can break the tenuous cycle of death and rebirth, an article of faith for many Hindus, in order to attain salvation.

The couple, who live in one of the spartan community homes across the sacred city meant for those seeking to live out their twilight years there, were inspired by the example of his mother, who had lived in the same place.

Although Western-style retirement homes are growing popular, Sastry has no interest in worldly comforts, preferring to spend his final days immersed in study and prayer.

More than a million people live in the ancient city famed for its temples and bathing spots beside Hinduism’s holiest river to which the devout flock from all over the country for rituals marking events from birth to death.

The manager of the home, Mumukshu Bhavan, which dates from the 1920s, says it has reached full capacity, with more than 80 residents, although demand for places remains high.

Still, the devout unable to breathe their last in the holy city can take solace from the Hindu belief that will come a step closer to salvation if their remains are cremated there.