Landowners formally oppose mining project

[Photo: FILE]

The Vanua o Jubaniwai in Nasigatoka has formally lodged objections to the Environmental Impact Assessment report for a proposed iron-sands mining project in the area.

Represented by the Yaucola team, the landowners submitted their objections to six government and traditional leadership offices, calling for greater protection of their natural

resources and heritage.

The submissions were delivered to the Great Council of Chiefs, the Leader of the Opposition, the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources, the Ministry of Environment and the Office of the Prime Minister.

Landowners’ spokesperson Joeli Kunaturaga says the community is pleased to have completed the submission process and is grateful for the support received from traditional leaders and the people of Nadroga and Navosa.

Kunaturaga says chiefs from the Tikina o Nasigatoka also made submissions opposing the EIA report.

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He says the community’s main concern is safeguarding its natural resources, cultural heritage and the interests of future generations.

The delegation was led by the Turaga Taukei Werenidri, Tui Nasigatoka and Tui Madudu, accompanied by other chiefs.

Kunaturaga also acknowledged the support of the Turaga na Kalevu, the Tui Nadroga, and members of the public who signed a petition opposing the proposed project.

The Vanua o Jubaniwai is now calling on the Government to consider its objections and provide further opportunities for dialogue with affected communities.

The community maintains that protecting its resources and heritage must remain a priority in any decision concerning the proposed mining development.