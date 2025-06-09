G11 members intend to contest under PAP banner

PAP General Secretary Sila Balawa [Photo: People's Alliance Party/ Facebook Page]

All 11 members of the G11 bloc have indicated their intention to contest the next General Election under the People’s Alliance Party banner.

PAP General Secretary Sila Balawa confirmed this, adding that the party has received more than 140 applications from prospective candidates, both locally and overseas.

The G11 group, led by Ioane Naivalurua, includes Viliame Naupoto, Mosese Bulitavu, Naisa Tuinaceva, Josaia Niudamu, Sachida Nand, Shalen Kumar, Aliki Bia, Penioni Ravunawa, Taito Rokomatu and Alipate Tuicolo.

Balawa states the party has already begun its candidate selection process, with several rounds of interviews completed.

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Interviews in the Western Division were concluded over the weekend, while the process is continuing in the Central Division this week.

The party is also encouraging more women to apply, adding that all applications will be assessed on merit.

Balawa says there will be no reserved seats for women, arguing that candidates should be selected based on their qualifications, experience and ability rather than gender.

“We welcome women’s applications, and they are treated like any other application. We do not have reserved seats because that would be discriminatory we rather that everything

be based on merit”

He says many women applying are professionals and community workers who believe they can stand on their own merits and contribute meaningfully to the party.