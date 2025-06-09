Rewa Diwali Dhoom promises fun for families

[Photo: FILE]

Excitement is building for the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s Mirchi FM/ Radio Fiji 2 Rewa Diwali Dhoom at Damodar City Car Park in Labasa today.

The free celebration will run from midday until 10pm, offering families a programme of live music, dance, competitions and cultural activities.

FBC Radio Manager Renuka Goundar says the event is an opportunity for people from different backgrounds to come together and celebrate the Festival of Lights.

She says culture, tradition and the continued support of the Labasa community have inspired the return of the celebration to Damodar City.

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Among the entertainment highlights will be performances by the Masti Arts Dance Group and Bandish Musical Group.

Well-known singers Rhea and Kavya Pillai will lead a two-hour kirtan session from 5pm to 7pm, bringing a devotional element to the evening programme.

Children and families will also have opportunities to showcase their creativity through designing, poster, and rangoli competitions.

A fashion parade will add to the festivities.

Goundar says the celebration reflects Fiji’s multicultural identity, with Diwali providing a chance to strengthen community connections and share cultural traditions.

She is encouraging families to make their way to the venue and join the Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji 2 teams for a day of entertainment and celebration.

Entry is free, with activities continuing until 10pm.